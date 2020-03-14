Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.