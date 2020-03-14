Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assurant were worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $40,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Assurant by 2,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $7,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

