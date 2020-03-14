Insider Buying: Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Commscope stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Commscope’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commscope by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

