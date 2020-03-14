Kevin Cronin Clark Acquires 22,601 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCRN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

