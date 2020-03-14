Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $179,120.00.

SWAV stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $858.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

