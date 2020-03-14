Harry N. Pefanis Acquires 20,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.17%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 46.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

