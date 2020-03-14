Harry N. Pefanis Acquires 20,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 46.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
