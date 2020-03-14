Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

