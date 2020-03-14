iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.