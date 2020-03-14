Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $957.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

