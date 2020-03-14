Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,632 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

