Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 174.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.