Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of News by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWS. ValuEngine cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NWS opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.