Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capri worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $13.93 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

