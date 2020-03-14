Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 10,471 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of News worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in News by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in News by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.