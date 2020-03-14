Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

