Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

