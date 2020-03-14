Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

