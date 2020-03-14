Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NYSE:ADS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

