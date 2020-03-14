Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.