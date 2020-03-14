Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

