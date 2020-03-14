Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,335 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 696.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Coty by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

