Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

