Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,740,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,790,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of HOG opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

