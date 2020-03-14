Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 632,391 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 536,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 385,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4,268.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 177,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

UNM opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.