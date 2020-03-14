Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,214 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,730 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.