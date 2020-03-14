Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 320.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

