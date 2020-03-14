Marc A. Bruno Buys 23,400 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) COO Marc A. Bruno acquired 23,400 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,896.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aramark stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

