Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,453. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 277.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 184.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

