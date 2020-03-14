Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Purchases $107,400.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SCM opened at $9.48 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

