Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Sells $123,076.80 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KIM opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.