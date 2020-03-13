Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 74,731 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 888,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $65,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NYSE CVS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

