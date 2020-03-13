Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 229,712 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,712 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

