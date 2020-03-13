Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

