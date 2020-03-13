Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $3,437,252.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $7,761,835.50.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $976,362.64.

On Monday, January 6th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $881,257.30.

On Monday, December 23rd, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.