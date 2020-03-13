Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 959 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

