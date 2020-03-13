Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,175 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $145,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

