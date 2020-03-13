Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

