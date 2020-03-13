Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,430.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.37. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

