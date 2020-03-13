Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 214,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

