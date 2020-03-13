AO Asset Management LP Invests $11.35 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,338,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,656,000 after acquiring an additional 102,981 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $252.03 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

