Marshall S. Mccrea III Acquires 24,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.