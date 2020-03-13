Marshall S. Mccrea III Acquires 24,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:ET opened at $6.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
