Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.18 and its 200-day moving average is $312.78. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

