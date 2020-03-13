Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 103,505 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,505 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.60% of Cardinal Health worth $89,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

CAH opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

