228,950 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

