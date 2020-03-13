Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Shares of MCD opened at $170.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.