Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

