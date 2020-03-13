Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $111.60 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

