Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,309 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

