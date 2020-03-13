Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $125.86 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

