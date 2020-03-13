AO Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

AO Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,410 shares of company stock valued at $61,650,628 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.